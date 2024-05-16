Houston Rockets: 8 Star trade targets worthy of swapping the No. 3 overall pick for
Desmond Bane, Memphis Grizzlies
Heading into the NBA offseason, there are already whispers that the Memphis Grizzlies will be looking to trade their top 10 pick for veteran help. However, what if the Grizzlies were more interested in a complete retooling of their roster than they're willing to give off? More specifically, would the Grizzlies be open to retooling the entire supporting cast around Ja Morant this summer? Would they be willing to move on from Desmond Bane as the team's primary supporting star? We can't exactly count out the scenario.
The Grizzlies have been in a bit of a rut recently and certainly need to shake up their roster after a lost season. Maybe it could be time for the Grizzlies to throw in the towel on the Bane experiment. He's certainly a good player but may not be good enough to be a second option on a championship contender. If so, the Houston Rockets should be willing to make a call or two this summer.
With the No. 3 pick, the Grizzlies could try to find another star to place next to Morant or even use this pick to add a veteran talent while adding a new starting center with their other top 10 selection.