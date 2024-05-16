Houston Rockets: 8 Star trade targets worthy of swapping the No. 3 overall pick for
Brandon Ingram, New Orleans Pelicans
If one thing has become clear over the last few weeks, it's that the New Orleans Pelicans are particularly sold on Brandon Ingram. And that could very well lead to the Pelicans trading him this offseason. If that is a scenario that ends up playing out, the Houston Rockets are one team that should make a phone call. And if they're willing to include the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, the Rockets could very well find themselves heading into next season with a completely revamped roster.
Of course, there's no guarantee that the Pelicans would want the No. 3 overall pick, especially if they're looking to take a step forward and not a step back. But that's another conversation for another day. For the Rockets, adding Ingram could be exactly what this team needs on the wing. Ingram would give the Rockets a consistent offensive threat that they rarely had last season.
Whether Ingram is worth the max contract extension that he's likely going to demand after this season remains to be seen, but the Rockets are one of the few teams that perhaps should be open to giving him that contract.