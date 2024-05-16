Houston Rockets: 8 Star trade targets worthy of swapping the No. 3 overall pick for
Mikal Bridges, Brooklyn Nets
Before this past year's NBA Trade Deadline, the Houston Rockets reportedly offered the Brooklyn Nets a trade package of Jalen Green and multiple first-round picks in exchange for Mikal Bridges. As you would expect, the Nets ultimately declined the offer. Heading into the offseason, you can't help but wonder if the Rockets would revisit some of those trade calls. Adding the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft could add intrigue to those trade talks. I'm not sure if it would be enough for the Nets to part ways with Bridges but perhaps it would get them close to pulling the trigger.
Bridges hasn't worked as the No. 1 option in Brooklyn but could end up working as a second or third option in Houston next to Fred VanVleet and Alperen Sengun. It would be a role that perhaps suits him the best. The Nets may be entering the offseason with the intention of adding a big-name player of their own this summer but if they falter on those fronts, perhaps they'd be a bit more willing to hit the rebuild button.
And if so, and they do end up trading Bridges, the Rockets are probably one of the teams that could offer them up the most. At the very least, it's something to keep in mind heading into the offseason.