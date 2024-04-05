How Lakers can make surprise run to Western Conference Finals again
As we inch closer and closer to the NBA Playoffs, we take a closer look at how the Los Angeles Lakers can make another surprise run to the Western Conference Finals.
Looking at the Western Conference standings, it doesn't seem as if the Los Angeles Lakers have made much ground. However, since the start of February, this is a team that has begun to flip a switch ahead of the start of the NBA Playoffs.
Since February 1, the Lakers have the third-best record in the Western Conference at 20-8. Over that span, the Lakers have the second-ranked offensive rating and a top-11 ranked net rating. Even though they've been much better of late, the Lakers are still locked into the 9th seed with just five games left in the regular season.
While they're only two games (in the loss column) back of a collection of teams in the standings, it's hard to imagine the Lakers moving up at all before the end of the season. But even if the Lakers don't move up in the standings, there's still a path toward Los Angeles making a run to the Western Conference Finals for a second-straight season.
Where will the Lakers finish the season entering the NBA Playoffs?
The Lakers are likely going to finish as the 9th seed and I'd argue that may be the best spot for them to be. Short of finishing out the final five games of the regular season a perfect 5-0, the Lakers are going to have to qualify for the playoffs via the Play-In Tournament. And, quite frankly, their best shot of making a deep playoff run may hinge on earning the 8th seed.
As we head into the final stretch run of the regular season, let's explore how - and perhaps why - the Lakers could make another surprising run to the Western Conference Finals.