How Lakers can make surprise run to Western Conference Finals again
Step 1: Avoid the Denver Nuggets in the first round
If the Los Angeles Lakers finish as the 7th or 8th seed, avoiding the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the NBA Playoffs will be easier to do. If the Lakers finish as the 9th seed, they can only qualify in the playoffs as the 8th seed. If that's the case, the Lakers have to hope the Nuggets don't end up as the No. 1 seed. But if the Lakers finish as the 7th or 8th seed, they'll know where the Nuggets finish and can plan their approach toward the Play-In Tournament accordingly.
Of all the teams that could earn a top 3 seed, the Nuggets are the only team the Lakers should absolutely be fearful of. For as good as the Minnesota Timberwolves and Oklahoma City Thunder have been this season, the Lakers should trust their talent and experience. As long as LeBron James and Anthony Davis are healthy, the Lakers are going to have a puncher's shot against any team in a seven-game series.
If the Lakers can find a way to avoid the Nuggets in the first round, their path toward making another surprise run to the Western Conference Finals will be very much underway.