How Lakers can make surprise run to Western Conference Finals again

How the Los Angeles Lakers can make another surprise run to the Western Conference Finals.
Step 2: Beat a non-experienced favorite in the first round
As long as LeBron James and Anthony Davis are on the floor, the Los Angeles Lakers should have enough talent to compete with any team. And that would very much be the case against one of the more inexperienced favorites. If the Lakers can draw a first-round matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves or Oklahoma City Thunder, they should like their chances of potentially pulling off an upset.
The Lakers are 1-2 against Minnesota this season, with one matchup remaining, and are 3-1 against the Thunder in their four matchups this season. If the Lakers can enter either of those matchups relatively healthy, they should have a shot to win it. Additionally, the Wolves have their own injury issues they're dealing with centered around Karl-Anthony Towns.
Much like last season (against the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round), there's a chance that the Lakers could give a much more experienced team like the Wolves or Thunder all they could handle as they look to jump-start another deep playoff run. If they can avoid the Nuggets, the Lakers have to like their chances against the Wolves or Thunder.