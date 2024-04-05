Sir Charles in Charge
How Lakers can make surprise run to Western Conference Finals again

How the Los Angeles Lakers can make another surprise run to the Western Conference Finals.

By Michael Saenz

Los Angeles Lakers v Washington Wizards
Los Angeles Lakers v Washington Wizards / Patrick Smith/GettyImages
Step 4: Hope for chaos before the Western Conference Finals

If this is the way the bracket falls for the Los Angeles Lakers, they should feel strongly about their chances of making another surprise run to the Western Conference Finals. And as the Lakers embark on this potential run, they should also be rooting for chaos in the background. What if the Denver Nuggets get upset in the second round? Perhaps against a team like the Phoenix Suns? That would then give the Lakers another unforeseen lifeline heading into a potential Western Conference Finals appearance.

There aren't many that would describe the Lakers' chances of making another surprise run to the Western Conference Finals likely. However, with the way this team is playing at the moment, it's hard to count them out as a potential unforeseen contender. If they can remain healthy, they're going to be as dangerous as any other lower-seeded contender in the playoff field.

With just a few games left in the regular season, the path is clear for a deep playoff run for the Lakers. The question is, can they pull it off once again this season?

