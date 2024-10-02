Indiana Pacers: 2 Season-defining questions and one bold prediction for 2024-25
Heading into the start of the 2024-25 NBA season, we explore two season-defining questions and make one bold prediction for the Indiana Pacers.
Coming off a run to the Eastern Conference Finals, the Indiana Pacers will head into the season as an afterthought once again. What could the team have in store for this season? In an attempt to predict how this season will unravel for the Pacers, we explore two season-defining questions and one bold prediction for the team.
What type of role will Bennedict Mathurin have this season?
After missing the last 30-plus games of the regular season and the team's entire playoff run, Bennedict Mathurin is healthy and ready for a return to the Indiana Pacers. The problem is, I'm not sure there's one defined role for the young offensive-minded wing heading into the start of the season.
That's why one of the bigger questions for the Pacers this season revolves around what a role could look like for Mathurin. Ideally, Mathurin could emerge as the team's super sixth man. However, I'm not sure if that's something he wants to fully embrace. Heading into year three, you'd imagine Mathurin has his eyes set on a bigger role and possibly becoming an everyday starter. The problem is, the Pacers may not be willing to experiment with such a role for him this season.
As you'd imagine, it could create some conflict between the two sides.