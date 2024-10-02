Indiana Pacers: 2 Season-defining questions and one bold prediction for 2024-25
Can Tyrese Haliburton remain healthy?
Over the past two full seasons with the Indiana Pacers, Tyrese Haliburton has missed a combined 39 regular season games. But even though he only missed 13 regular season games last year, toward the end of the year he looked less and less like his usual self. By the end of the team's playoff run, there were many instances when it was clear that Haliburton wasn't 100 percent healthy. Part of that was certainly fatigue but I can't help but feel as if some of it was also wear and tear. If the Pacers want to make another deep playoff run this season, you'd have to imagine they're going to need a fully healthy Haliburton when the postseason rolls around.
Of course, that could be easier said than done. Haliburton is certainly on the superstar track and is a rising dynamic player in the league. But if he can't remain healthy, it's going to be difficult to envision him making that final leap as a player.
As the Pacers prepare for their first full season of the Haliburton-Pascal Siakam experience, health is going to be at an all-time necessity.