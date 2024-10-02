Indiana Pacers: 2 Season-defining questions and one bold prediction for 2024-25
1 Bold prediction for the Indiana Pacers
The Indiana Pacers will seriously explore trading Bennedict Mathurin
If we get to the midway point of the season and Bennedict Mathurin still isn't at a place where he's making the jump in his development that perhaps many believe he can make, I can't help but wonder if the Indiana Pacers will get to the point where they're open to trading him for a piece or pieces that could help this team take another step forward in the Eastern Conference. There's a very good chance Mathurin would be best suited on a team that can invest time and effort in developing him. I'm not sure Indiana is that franchise as they explore ways to improve as a contender.
Mathurin needs time. He needs an expanded role. And he needs reps. For a team that believes it can contend like the Pacers, I'm not sure Mathurin is in the best possible situation for himself. That's why I continue to maintain that I do believe there's at least a shot that Indiana ends up exploring his trade market.
There's a scenario in which that could end up happening as soon as this year's NBA Trade Deadline.