Indiana Pacers: 3 Areas of focus to help pull off Game 7 upset of New York Knicks
Can the Indiana Pacers out-physical the New York Knicks?
Game 7 is sure to be an aggressive, gritty, defensive game as we can expect both teams to leave it all on the floor. The Pacers must maintain that same level of physicality they had in their two blowout wins at home.
The physicality of the game appeared to have an effect on the short-handed Knicks and Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle could try and get the bigs going early in order to set the tone.
Turner has been consistent throughout the series and Siakam has that championship pedigree and knows exactly what it takes to get the job done.
When asked how would he sum up the Pacers' dominant response in Game 6 with their backs against the wall, he described the mental makeup of the team and how they were able to get a win when they needed to.
"This just speaks to the character of our team. Obviously, we didn't have he outcome we wanted last game. We just took it personal a little bit, coming in and responding in front of our home crowd."- Tyrese Haliburton