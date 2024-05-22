Jalen Brunson might do a huge favor this offseason for the New York Knicks
With the way Jalen Brunson performed this offseason, he has likely already etched his name in the New York Knicks history books. He can take the next step on that front by doing a huge favor for the Knicks this summer by signing a contract extension. If he were to do so this offseason, it could save the Knicks up to $15 million per season and roughly $60 million over the next four years.
Brunson will be eligible to sign an extension with the Knicks this offseason. But if he were to wait until next offseason, he could be in line for a much bigger deal. Signing an extension this offseason, Brunson could ink a four-year, $156 million contract. If Brunson were to wait until next offseason, he'd be eligible to sign a five-year, $270 million deal. That's a huge difference and if Brunson is willing to wait, this is a no-brainer decision.
However, there's a sense that Brunson could be prepared to sign an extension this offseason so the Knicks won't be delayed in making other roster-building moves. Brunson would be locked into his money and the Knicks wouldn't have to worry about that circumstance heading into next summer. It would also give Brunson long-term stability with the team.
The New York Knicks could have the best bargain in the NBA
Throughout Brunson's magical playoff run in which he averaged 32 points, eight assists, and three rebounds per game on 44 percent shooting from the field as he led the Knicks to Game 7 in the Eastern Conference semifinals, there was talk that he had become the best contract in the NBA. For what he was making this year, just under $25 million, Brunson was the best bang for the Knicks' buck.
And it was hard to argue against that as the Knicks were on the precipice of a return to the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time in 24 years. If Brunson were to sign this new contract extension, there's a very real case to be made that he would be the best contract in basketball - under the assumption he'd be able to continue to play at a high level.
The Knicks could be ready to make a strong move this summer and it could all start with Brunson locking up with New York on what could end up being a very favorable contract.