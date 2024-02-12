Why James Harden, evolved LA Clippers offense are destined for an NBA Finals run
The LA Clippers have been one of the best teams in the league this season, largely thanks to their elite offense that was transformed by James Harden.
By Ryan McCrary
Since the acquisition of James Harden, the LA Clippers have evolved into one of the best offenses in the NBA. We explore why they're destined for an NBA Finals run.
After the 2018 season, the LA Clippers made two huge moves, first signing Kawhi Leonard and then trading for Paul George. Adding these stars to their rosters immediately made them one of the favorites to win the championship. However, it’s now almost five years since the Clippers went all-in to become a championship contender and they still haven’t been in the NBA Finals. The closest they’ve gotten is when they lost to the Phoenix Suns in the Western Conference Finals in 2021.
While the last couple of seasons have been marred by disappointment for the Clippers, there are a ton of reasons to be excited about the team this season. They are currently 35-16 and have the second-best record in the Western Conference. Objectively speaking, this is a team that should be considered one of the favorites to win the 2024 NBA Championship.
A big reason why they’ve been so dominant this season is because of their offense, which has been remarkably efficient. Let’s take a deep dive and see what makes their offense so dominant and why their offensive brilliance should translate to the playoffs.