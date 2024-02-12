Why James Harden, evolved LA Clippers offense are destined for an NBA Finals run
The LA Clippers have been one of the best teams in the league this season, largely thanks to their elite offense that was transformed by James Harden.
By Ryan McCrary
The LA Clippers have been a great 3-point shooting team
Another reason why the LA Clippers have been so good offensively is because they have been elite in terms of shooting from outside the arc.
To be fair, the Clippers don’t shoot a ton of 3's. They rank 18th in 3's attempts per game and just 38.2 percent of their shot attempts are 3's. However, when they do shoot 3's, they are extremely effective.
Right now the Clippers are shooting 39.7 percent from 3, which leads the NBA, and they have four players who are shooting at least 40 percent from 3. Interestingly, they’ve been really good at shooting 3's off the catch and off the dribble, shooting well above average in both categories.
When you look at the Clippers’ basic stats, it’s not very clear why they have been so efficient on offense. They don’t take a ton of shots, their 2-point scoring isn’t that impressive, they don’t generate a lot of assists, and they have an average offensive rebound rate. However, their 3-point shooting is one of their more obvious strengths and that is a big reason why their offensive efficiency has been incredible.