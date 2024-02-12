Why James Harden, evolved LA Clippers offense are destined for an NBA Finals run
The LA Clippers have been one of the best teams in the league this season, largely thanks to their elite offense that was transformed by James Harden.
By Ryan McCrary
The LA Clippers’ offense should dominate in the playoffs
The LA Clippers have been wildly good offensively this season. The numbers make that abundantly clear but what’s really impressive is how their offense operates. The fact that the Clippers are extremely efficient on isolations and pick-and-rolls is very important because they will have to rely on these types of sets a lot in the playoffs.
Not only that, they have a lot of star talent that fit well together and have a ton of playoff experience.
All of this allows us to be confident that the Clippers’ offense can be dominant in the postseason, not just the regular season. If they continue to produce at a high level in the playoffs, we could see them make a deep playoff run and perhaps even contend for the 2024 NBA Championship. As we inch closer and closer to the start of the postseason, at some point, it's going to be time to recognize the Clippers as a true championship contender.