Jimmy Butler hilariously trolls Boston Celtics after Miami Heat's unlikely Game 2 win
After the Miami Heat's unlikely Game 2 win over the Boston Celtics, Jimmy Butler wasted no time to celebrate.
Jimmy Butler may not have played in Game 2 of the Miami Heat's first-round NBA Playoff series against the Boston Celtics, but he did troll them after an unlikely win to tie the series at one game apiece.
Heading into their first-round NBA Playoff series against the Boston Celtics, it's safe to say that no one was giving the Miami Heat a puncher's shot to win. Perhaps not even a game. The Celtics have been generationally good all season long and have the best roster on paper. On the other hand, the Heat had been one of the most disappointing Eastern Conference teams during the regular season and were heading into the playoff series against the Celtics without Jimmy Butler and Terry Rozier.
On paper, the Heat seemed overmatched. And that is very much how Game 1 played out in which the Heat fell into a 34-point deficit before eventually losing by 20 points. Still without Jimmy and Rozier, there wasn't much natural hope for the Heat heading into Game 2.
However, the Heat had other plans. Playing one of their best games of the season, the Heat beat the Celtics by 10 points to even the series at one game apiece. Hitting 23 3-pointers as a team, Miami used a strong offensive game to beat the Celtics on their home floor. With the series tied at one game apiece, the series now shifts to Miami.
Jimmy Butler trolls the Boston Celtics
Shortly after the game, Jimmy wasted no time in trolling the Celtics. On Instagram, he customized a quote from Jaylen Brown (from last year's Eastern Conference Finals) that over the last year has become somewhat of a meme on X.
This is a pretty hilarious jab from Jimmy and is clearly trolling. However, as is always the case with Jimmy, there's always a bit of truth behind everything. All the Heat needed to do in one of the first two games in Boston was to inject a bit of doubt in the minds of the Celtics. And that's exactly what they did with their extremely unlikely Game 2 win in Boston.
Even as the series shifts back to Miami in a 1-1 tie, I don't think there's anyone who believes the Heat is going to win this series. But they proved that perhaps the Celtics aren't as unflappable or unbeatable as perhaps some believed they'd be heading into this playoff run.
The Heat may clearly be overmatched in this first-round series. But they're not one to roll over. They're going to fight to the end, and that much was evident as they bounced back in Game 2 with a huge win in Boston.