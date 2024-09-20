Joel Embiid commits long-term to 76ers after an offseason of brilliant moves
After a highly successful offseason, Joel Embiid has committed long-term to the Philadelphia 76ers via a three-year extension.
Even though last season didn't start or end how the Philadelphia 76ers would've liked, it's hard to argue that they haven't had a picture-perfect offseason this year. Heading into the summer, the Sixers had the weight of finding another co-star to play opposite of Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid. With all the flexibility in the world, it was not a given that the Sixers would be able to pull off this objective.
Nevertheless, the Sixers managed to pry Paul George away from the LA Clippers when free agency opened. Philadelphia signed PG as their marquee move of the offseason and followed it up by reshuffling the supporting cast. Equipped with arguably the best big 3 in the Eastern Conference, the Sixers got another dose of good news as the start of NBA Training Camps quickly approach.
Embiid, who had just a couple of years left on his current contract, has agreed to a new three-year contract extension with the Sixers. His contract now extends through the 2028-29 NBA season. As he prepares for his age-30 season, there's a good chance Embiid may have just cemented himself as being a Sixer for life.
Joel Embiid is the Philadelphia 76ers
Having signed a new star wing, retooled the supporting cast, and now locked up both Maxey and Embiid for the foreseeable future, the Sixers are in a great position heading into the future. The Sixers will have a strong 2-3 championship window with their current big 3 and it's hard to see how Philadelphia isn't a mainstay near the top of the East for the foreseeable future.
It's almost as if everything is right again in Philly. Even though there weren't many legitimate rumors of Embiid wanting out of Philly, with his contract nearing its end, it was a natural possibility that was eventually going to have to be dealt with. Getting ahead of it, both Embiid and the Sixers did a good job of ending all speculation.
After all, when you look back at the team's last 7-8 years, Embiid has been the Sixers. He's the epitome of the city and has been the greatest Sixer they've had in a very long time. And for the foreseeable future, and probably for the remainder of his career, Embiid plans to continue to carry that mantle.
It's been a great offseason for the Sixers. There's really no other way around it. For as much as this franchise has gotten wrong in recent years, it's tough to critique them for their moves this summer.