Joel Embiid makes bold guarantee after gutting Game 2 loss against New York Knicks?
Joel Embiid still has complete faith in the Philadelphia 76ers after a gutting loss in Game 2 against the New York Knicks.
Did Joel Embiid make the bold guarantee that the Philadelphia 76ers would come back to win their first-round NBA Playoff series against the New York Knicks?
Even as the Philadelphia 76ers stare at a 2-0 series hole against the New York Knicks in the first NBA playoffs, there is a case to be made that the Sixers should feel good about where they currently find themselves. With the way Games 1 and 2 went, there's an argument to be made that the Sixers should've at least won one of those two contests. There are some who will believe it's the Sixers that should have a 2-0 series lead. Because of that, there are many who believe Philly is the better team through two games.
While that will ultimately be decided in this seven-game series sample, the Sixers have plenty of work to prove that. And Sixers star center Joel Embiid fully expects his team to do exactly that. After a gutting Game 2 loss, in which Philly had control of the game nearly wire-to-wire before a complete collapse in the final minute, Embiid had some strong words after the fact. The like of which can be considered a guarantee.
""We're good. We're going to win this series.""- Joel Embiid
I'm not sure if this is a throwback, full-blown Rasheed Wallace guarantee, but it's awfully close to one. If nothing else, it is a strong message to a team that had to be in shambles after falling apart in the final minute.
The Sixers were on the doorstep of stealing Game 2 in New York until they weren't. Philadelphia should be confident as the series shifts back to their home floor but nothing about beating the Knicks four times in five tries will be easy.
First things first, the Sixers will have to prove that they can protect their home court. Right now, the Sixers need to focus on winning one game. Game 3 is all the Sixers should be thinking about. They may feel good about the first two games, but the way Game 2 ended, that's the type of situation that could end up messing with a team's psyche. And that's the last thing the Sixers need as the series shifts back to Philadelphia.
Heading into Game 3, the Sixers likely feel this series should have a completely different feel than it does. However, if this team wants to make history, they'll have the opportunity to do so. The Sixers and Knicks are pretty evenly matched through two games. It's time for Embiid and the Sixers to punch back.
The question is, can they pull themselves off rock bottom in a way to do so? Can the team prove Embiid's prediction or guarantee to be right?