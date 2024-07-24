Joel Embiid says quiet part out loud about the Lakers' JJ Redick head-coach hiring
Joel Embiid was surprisingly critical about JJ Redick accepting the Los Angeles Lakers head-coaching job.
While it was a bit shocking to see the Los Angeles Lakers hire JJ Redick, with no prior professional coaching experience, as the team's next head coach, it also wasn't. In theory, Redick would be considered a good coaching candidate. He has a ton of playing experience, was one of the most calculated players in recent history, and his knowledge of the game is vast - that much was proven during his post-playing career while working as an analyst.
The surprising part was to see Redick take such a high-pressure job. Because if it wasn't for the Lakers, there would've been another team out there that wouldn't given Redick a job. With how recent coaching hirings have trended, giving a former player with no coaching experience isn't that shocking. Redick choosing the Lakers had to have been the most surprising aspect of it all.
Redick choosing the boom or bust nature of the Lakers' job with LeBron James and Anthony Davis is essentially starting a new game on the hardest difficulty. It's probably not the best decision.
However, Redick believed the Lakers job was the right move. In the end, that's all that matters.
Interestingly enough, like many of us, Joel Embiid, a former teammate of Redick, may have his concerns. In fact, Embiid said that he doesn't believe the Lakers' job is the "perfect situation" for Redick.
Embiid added that he's happy for him but is concerned with the pressure that he's going to be under as the head coach of a team that has boom-or-bust expectations.
What will be considered a successful season for JJ Redick with the Los Angeles Lakers?
It's going to be difficult to assess Redick in one season. However, that's the nature of the NBA. It's hard to predict what will be considered a "successful" season for Redick in year one. But a few early signs to look for as he begins his coaching career revolve around the locker room.
How will the team react to Redick as a head coach? Will he demand the respect needed? Will he impress with his basketball knowledge? Will he bring a fresh enough voice to help rejuvenate the team? Considering the Lakers haven't made big additions to their roster this offseason, Redick is certainly going to have his work cut out for him in year one. But that's exactly what he signed up for.
It'll be interesting to see how this season plays out for Redick in Los Angeles; there will be plenty of eyes watching with intrigue.