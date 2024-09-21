Klay Thompson is expecting 'special' season for talented Dallas Mavericks
With high expectations heading into 2024-25, the Dallas Mavericks are expected to have a 'special' season.
Coming off a run to the NBA Finals, the Dallas Mavericks could've simply run it back this offseason and there still would've been high expectations for the team heading into the start of the 2024-25 season. The fact that they didn't and were instead one of the most aggressive teams during the offseason will only reinforce stronger expectations heading into this year.
Even in a talented and deep Western Conference, there is a high bar for the Mavs. I'm not sure if the Mavs are going to enter as the clear favorites to make it back to the NBA Finals, but they're certainly going to be in the pre-season conversation along with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Denver Nuggets.
On paper, the Mavs have a strong chance to not only make it back to the NBA Finals but they're improved (thanks to a few strong offseason moves) to the point where they should be able to compete with any team that would theoretically meet them there.
In the words of the newest Mav, Klay Thompson, he believes the Mavs could be on the verge of a "special" season. With how the team upgraded the roster this summer, it's hard to argue with him.
The upgrades the Dallas Mavericks made this offseason
To open the offseason, the Mavs were aggressive in pursuing Thompson. They ultimately outbid the Los Angeles Lakers in successfully prying him away from the Golden State Warriors. In addition to the acquisition of Klay, the Mavs also added Quentin Grimes in a trade with the Detroit Pistons. He should be a great addition on the perimeter as a strong two-way contributor. Dallas didn't stop there. They also added Naji Marshall (after losing Derrick Jones Jr.) and Spencer Dinwiddie in free agency to bolster their depth.
Quietly and successfully, Dallas completely revamped their supporting cast around Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. The question is, will these moves prove to improve the roster in the long run? That may ultimately determine just how successful of a season the Mavs are able to have this year.
Based on this team's stars, it may come down to health.
If the Mavs can remain healthy for the majority of the season, this is a team that should be in line for a truly memorable season. Whether they will polish it with a "special" ending remains to be seen. But at least on paper, heading into the start of the season, the Mavs are certainly one of the favorites to win it all.