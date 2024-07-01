Klay Thompson's departure ends the Splash Brothers era for Golden State Warriors
The Splash Brothers era for the Golden State Warriors is officially over now that Klay Thompson is gone.
All good things must come to an end, and that couldn't be more true for Klay Thompson and the Golden State Warriors. After spending his career with the same team, which is a rarity in today's NBA landscape, the Warriors and Thompson have agreed to part ways. Klay will officially sign with the Dallas Mavericks.
Klay has been on the decline for the past few seasons, and understandably so after returning from serious injuries. Thompson appeared to be a step slower offensively once he returned. He also began struggling with his shot, which was causing Thompson to become frustrated as opposed to seeing that cocky, but confident assassin who was scoring at will during his prime instead of the old vet who appeared to be washed up. He was also a step slower offensively and just didn't appear to have the elevation he used to when shooting his jump shot.
The mental strain of coming back from 2 major injuries really has taken its toll on Thompson, and the league has sped up while he has slowed down. He appeared to have lost a lot of his confidence, and a combination of those injuries plus getting older really impacts stability and consistency when shooting, especially on the move which is a huge part of Thompson's game as a catch-and-shoot player.
Curry and Thompson Set Multiple Records During Their Historic Run
Klay Thompson and Steph Curry are arguably the best backcourt duo in NBA history. Both of these dynamic players will be in the Hall of Fame someday, both have multiple all-star selections and both have won multiple championships. No other duo in NBA history has ever been as dominant as the Splash Brothers as they both complimented each other perfectly.
Thompson is arguably the greatest catch-and-shoot player ever as he was fantastic defensively during his prime and for him to play alongside Curry all of those years just made him a better player. This duo has created so many memories together and it's going to be strange to see Thompson in another jersey other than the Warriors.
What stood out the most about the Splash Brothers is how they were quiet leaders and how they exemplified leadership, and even though they were both great individually, they both played an intricate part in allowing their teammates to share in their success as well. They knew how to navigate through a regular season, but knew how to turn it up a notch when it truly counted during their post-season runs as the Splash Brothers made their teammates better as well.
Steph Curry's Significant Achievements with Warriors
NBA record holder for most 3-pointers made in NBA history
Led NBA in 3-pointers made in a season a record 8 times
4-time NBA champion
NBA Finals MVP
2-time regular season MVP (only unanimous MVP in history)
10-time NBA All-Star
Klay Thompson's Significant Achievements with Warriors
Most 3-pointers made in a single NBA postseason
Scored 60 points in only 29 minutes
Most 3-pointers made in an elimination game
Most 3-pointers made in a single regular season game
Most points scored in a single quarter in NBA history
Curry and Thompson are a coach's dream as both players are phenomenal shooters and unselfish players who believe in each other. Both of them are also sons of former NBA players, so basketball was embedded in their DNA from the beginning.
Curry's father, Dell Curry was a good shooter himself and was a 40 percent 3-point shooter as he spent most of his career with the Charlotte Hornets. David Thompson, Klay's father, a former No. 1 overall selection in 1978, won two titles with the LA Lakers.
Comparing the Splash Brother s to Other Great Backcourt Duos
When comparing the greatest backcourt duos in NBA history, there are many things that can separate the groups from each other. Things that have to be considered is number of titles, longevity, and impact on the game.
Even though the Splash Brothers tend to stand out above the rest due to their enormous success, there are other backcourt duos who deserve recognition and could challenge them for the greatest backcourt duo of all time.
Magic Johnson and Michael Cooper were both members of the Showtime Lakers who introduced a new style of basketball to the NBA at the time. Johnson was an amazing passer whose ability to find open teammates allowed the Lakers to thrive. Cooper possessed excellent defensive skills and was probably the most underrated Laker ever.
Then there were the Bad Boy Detroit Pistons with Isiah Thomas and Joe Dumars, who were key players during their championship runs as they were responsible for ending the Boston Celtics and Lakers dynasties during that era.
Then you have Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen who won 6 titles together with the Chicago Bulls. The duo was known for their defensive intensity and offensive versatility as they laid their stamp as the best team during the 90's.
The Utah Jazz duo of John Stockton and Jeff Hornacek never won an NBA title but came close twice. They were known for their combination of playmaking and shooting as they were able to win back-to-back Western Conference titles.
The Portland Trailblazers duo of Clyde Drexler and Terry Porter also deserves to be mentioned as they were responsible for some of the team's deep playoff runs and outplayed many opposing backcourts who were just as talented.
Then there was the Spurs backcourt of Tony Parker and Manu Ginobili who both played huge roles amid contributions made on 4 different championship teams. Both players always came through during the postseason and both players became Hall of Famers as a result of their success.
Notable NBA All-Time Backcourt Duos
Warriors: Steph Curry & Klay Thompson
Lakers: Magic Johnson & Michael Cooper
Pistons: Isiah Thomas & Joe Dumars
Blazers: Clyde Drexler & Terry Porter
Spurs: Tony Parker & Manu Ginobili
Rockets: Chris Paul & James Harden
Where do the Splash Brothers rank among the all-time greatest backcourt duos? Curry and Thompson, with all due respect, are in a class of their own as no other duo revolutionized and changed the game the way they did. They have always gotten along, there have never been any hints of jealousy and they never let egos get in the way.
The Splash Brothers will be discussed as the greatest to do it for years to come unless another backcourt duo comes through and does better. They have truly set a high standard for future generations to live up to.