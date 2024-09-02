Kyle Kuzma drops a passionate message on NBA journey in Manila visit
By Brian Yalung
Kyle Kuzma shared his focus on improving his game and helping his team succeed, despite trade rumors.
Kyle Kuzma is already a veteran and has evolved into one of the best players the NBA has today. Currently with the Washington Wizards, the 6-foot-9 forward knows that he needs to continue to improve to raise his stock.
The 27th overall pick of the Brooklyn Nets recently visited the Philippines and answered some questions at a meet-and-greet event held at a hotel in Manila. Questions asked include updates on the Wizards and what lies ahead for the team.
Kuzma hoping for better days
Although his name has frequented the trade rumor mill, Kuzma remains focused on helping the Wizards become a better team. As far as he is concerned (via 3B Zone), finally showing his talent is nothing if his team is sputtering.
"“I think have career years is good but it’s not as fun if the people with you aren’t having career years as well and having collective team wins. So I think this year is all about building, helping others get better,” "- Kyle Kuzma via 3B Zone
It was a mature answer coming from the 29-year-old player who will be playing his fourth season with the Wizards. Washington finished with a 15-67 win-loss record, the second-worst in the Eastern Conference in the 2023-24 season.
Enjoying the game like a kid
Being in the league for almost eight years now, Kuzma admits that he just tries to live it each day. He admits that each time he gets to hold a basketball, he feels like a kid every time.
"“I’ve been in the league for eight years and I love it just as if I was a kid still. As you get older, you take a little bit more breaks in the offseason. But when I have a basketball in my hands when I’m training, I feel like a kid. ”"- Kyle Kuzma
With that in mind, Kyle admits that this is what motivates him to continue playing and improve his craft. He stressed that for as long as the desire is there, any person would go all out to the best of their abilities.
"“I think that’s what always keeps me going and pushes me to kind of strive for that mentality. It’s all about passion. If you love something, you got to do it to the best of your ability.”"- Kyle Kuzma
How long will Kuzma be in Washington?
With Kuzma improving with each season, pundits feel that he is likely to end up with another team at some point. Last season, he averaged 22.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists in 70 regular season games.
Taking a glance at his career stats, those numbers are the best that he has had so far since joining the league in 2017.
Ironically, Kuz’s name has been linked to the first team he played for in the NBA. The Los Angeles Lakers have been mentioned, a club where he successfully held up despite stars such as LeBron James and Anthony Davis around.
Kuzma said back in 2019 that he had what it takes to be that third superstar the Lakers needed back in 2019 per ESPN. Somehow, he has proven that since getting traded to Washington in 2021.
However, a return to his former team comes with risks. The reality is that it remains James’ team, meaning he will have to play second fiddle once more.
Without question, returning to the Lakers would give James and company a boost. However, it could deter the former Utah Ute’s NBA run and hamper his evolution as a pro basketball player.