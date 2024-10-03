LA Clippers: 2 Season-defining questions and one bold prediction for 2024-25
Will any of the new additions make a large impact?
After losing Paul George in free agency, the LA Clippers added Kris Dunn, Kevin Porter Jr., Derrick Jones Jr., Nicolas Batum, and Mo Bamba. They're going to need to fill the void left by PG but I can't imagine any of these players is going to make enough of an impact this season. The argument could be made that KPJ is a great talent but could very well be on the verge of being suspended by the NBA for his off-the-court actions. If that does happen, you'd expect a long suspension to come and the Clippers may not have KPJ at all this year.
DJJ is an interesting player who played a large role for the Western Conference champion Dallas Mavericks last season, so he could naturally be another candidate. Still, for as key of a role he played for the Mavs last season, I'm not sure he has the ceiling of being a No. 4 option on a team.
Beyond that, it's going to be difficult to envision how any of the newcomers are going to make a huge impact for the Clippers this season.