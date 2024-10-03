LA Clippers: 2 Season-defining questions and one bold prediction for 2024-25
1 Bold prediction for the LA Clippers
The LA Clippers will finish as a bottom-5 team in the Western Conference
In what may not be a huge surprise, I simply can't trust the health of Kawhi Leonard and James Harden over the course of a season. But I also want to make it clear that even if they are completely healthy, I'm not sure this is a duo, at this stage in their careers, is in a spot where they can single-handedly carry a team anymore. Because of those questions, I do believe this could be a difficult season for the Clippers. That's why I predict the Clippers will not finish as a top-10 team in the Western Conference this season. That means they will not qualify for the Play-In Tournament.
I'd have to imagine if the Clippers were to finish as a bottom-5 team in the conference, it will likely lead to some big changes next offseason. To be perfectly honest, that may be necessary for where the franchise currently finds itself.
I predict it will be a long season for the Clippers, one that will not end in a playoff or play-in tournament appearance.