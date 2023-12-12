LA Clippers: Is it time to consider trading Russell Westbrook?
It may be time for the LA Clippers to seriously think about trading Russell Westbrook.
Entering the season, the LA Clippers were believed to be a dark horse contender in the Western Conference. Finally entering the season healthy and with the possibility of adding James Harden, it's easy to see why many believed in the Clippers' chances this season.
However, after adding Harden in an early-season blockbuster deal, the Clippers didn't exactly take off as many expected them to. In fact, they struggled mightily in the first few weeks with Harden. The Clippers have recovered over the last couple of weeks but I don't think anyone truly believes that it has all clicked for the team just yet.
You can make the argument that there's no one player on the team that has suffered more from the Harden acquisition than Russell Westbrook. He had to move out of the starting lineup in order to help Harden acclimate himself and has seen his productivity drop sharply. It's something the Clippers will have to address over the next couple of months.
The Clippers don't just have to figure out the Westbrook issue. There's recent reporting that may point to an issue that they must also smooth over with PJ Tucker. He's unhappy with his role and believes he can still contribute to a championship team, whether it's with the Clippers or somewhere else. And over the last few games, it hasn't been with the Clippers.
He emerges as another possible trade candidate for LA heading into the deadline. There are a few things to understand here. When a team is losing, especially one that is playing well under their expectations, every small issue is going to be magnified to a greater extent.
This is why the Westbrook issues have ballooned recently and why Tucker's comments have taken a path of their own. Considering the Clippers have struggled this season, particularly since making the move for Harden, none of this is all that surprising.
A big decision is coming for the LA Clippers
However, the key now is for the front office and the coaching staff to figure out how to fix things. As you would expect, that's going to be a lot easier said than done. Does this mean the Clippers have to trade both Westbrook and Tucker? No. But it's clear that a change is likely going to have to be made at some point if the Clippers don't turn it around soon.
And maybe there is some light at the end of the tunnel. The Clippers have won four games in a row and five of their last six. They're also only technically two games back of the third seed in the West standings. There could be some hope for the team.
The question remains, do Westbrook and Tucker make the most sense as supporting pieces for this core? Over the next few weeks, this is something the Clippers must figure out. And it's going to be increasingly interesting to see what moves LA decides to do at the trade deadline.
Tucker seems like a sure bet to be moved at the deadline at this point. I'd still be shocked if Westbrook was traded, even if it may be objectively the best move for the Clippers to make right now. That said, I'd imagine we're going to see this team practice patience.
To say that there isn't a chance Westbrook gets traded would be foolish, though. It's certainly something to keep an eye on.