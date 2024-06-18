Latest OG Anunoby update suggests New York Knicks' offseason is off to rocky start
A recent update suggests that the New York Knicks and OG Anunoby have gotten off to a rocky start in contract negotiations.
The New York Knicks could be "up next" in the Eastern Conference. They're likely a move or two away from realistically competing for a championship in the East. But before they look to make outside moves, their priority heading into the offseason has to revolve around locking up OG Anunoby.
The new CBA rule states that teams can begin negotiating free-agency deals with their own players as soon as the NBA Finals end. After the Boston Celtics beat the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Finals, the Knicks became eligible to legally negotiate a new contract with Anunoby. However, those negotiations may not be off to a great start.
According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, Anunoby is "not thrilled" with the Knicks' initial free-agency offer. So much so that there are rumblings, according to Windy, that Anunoby may be preparing to test the open market. Even though many still believe that Anunoby and the Knicks will eventually figure something out, this is not exactly the start to the offseason that New York could have envisioned.
The New York Knicks are in a great position
The Knicks are sitting in a great spot heading into the offseason, but need to take care of their internal business before they even begin to think about how to add to their core. A big part of their internal business centers around re-signing Anunoby.
For as much flexibility as New York has to upgrade its roster this summer, it would do the team no good for them to let Anunoby walk in free agency. In fact, you can make the argument that it would be one of the team's biggest miscues in recent history. Considering the mistakes that the Knicks have made of late, that's quite the statement.
If Anunoby does end up testing the free-agency market, there will be plenty of suitors for the two-way star. One particular team that could be waiting in the wings is the Philadelphia 76ers. He'd be a near-perfect addition of what the team needs in a third star and you know they'd be willing to pay him whatever he would warrant on the open market.
If nothing else, it's something to keep in mind as the Knicks and Anunoby continue to play a game of chicken with each other. For now, the Knicks and Anunoby can continue to negotiate as he can't legally test the free-agency market until Jun 30.
But if the Knicks and Anunobuy don't agree to a deal before then, it could be an all-out bidding war for his services. That can't be something New York wants to see play out.