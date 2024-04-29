Latest speculation from NBA insider notes Devin Booker's interest in New York Knicks
Could Devin Booker be eyeing a big move to an Eastern Conference contender if things don't work out in Phoenix?
There's one rising superstar that could be intrigued by the idea of playing for the New York Knicks in the future.
The New York Knicks look like a team that is primed for an Eastern Conference Finals run but even if they do make it that far, they're likely going to be one piece short. Especially with how impressively dominant the Boston Celtics have looked through the regular season and into the start of the NBA Playoffs.
In an ideal world, the Knicks would be able to land a superstar soon to act as a final piece of their championship puzzle. However, that could prove to be easier said than done. Interestingly enough, there is some speculation that one rising superstar could be interested in playing for the Knicks one day.
According to ESPN's Stephen A. Smith, Devin Booker has an interest in playing for the Knicks. It may not mean much at the moment, but it's certainly an interesting tidbit after the Phoenix Suns were swept out of the NBA Playoffs by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round.
What does this "whisper" mean for Devin Booker, New York Knicks?
There are a couple of things of note here. For one, I think it's worth digging into this particular "source," if that's what you want to call it. Even though he's more known as a hot-take master rather than a full-blown reporter at this point in his career, it would be insane to completely discredit SAS. With the connections he has, he's not one to simply make something up.
It's also important to note here that SAS is not saying that he's going to demand a trade this summer. I'd have to guess that SAS is saying IF Booker was going to make a substantial move, he would have a degree of interest in New York. I don't think that's especially ground-breaking but for a franchise that has struggled of late to compile talent, it's a good sign.
That's unlikely to happen this summer unless something drastically happens in Phoenix. With Bradley Beal, Kevin Durant, and Booker locked up under contract for the foreseeable future, it'd be difficult to see a path where Booker is traded to the Knicks. He's also not set to hit the free-agent market until 2028.
BUT, there's always the chance for chaos. Even if it is a one percent chance. And in the player-empowerment movement in the NBA, perhaps that's all the Knicks need. This is an intriguing whisper that makes it a must-see TV. However, it's also something to keep an eye on heading into the offseason. Especially if the Suns continue to spiral into chaos this summer.