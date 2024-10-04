Los Angeles Lakers: 2 Season-defining questions and one bold prediction for 2024-25
How ready is Dalton Knecht to contribute to this team?
Considering he was the only significant upgrade to the roster, one of the bigger questions for the Los Angeles Lakers heading into the season revolves around how ready Dalton Knecht is going to be to contribute to the team. He was taken with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft by the Lakers but was considered to be one of the more veteran and experienced players in this year's class. Knecht played three years of Division I collegiate basketball and two years prior in junior college.
At 23 years old, Knecht may not have one of the highest ceilings in this year's draft class but there's no question he should be considered to be one of the prospects most ready to contribute heading into the start of his rookie season. Whether that will end up being the case remains to be seen. However, he is falling into a relatively good spot with the Lakers.
If Knecht is a bit more advanced in his development as some seem to believe, there's a chance he could add a dangerous element to the Lakers off the bench. As a dynamic offensive player, he could be exactly what the Lakers need.