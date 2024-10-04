Los Angeles Lakers: 2 Season-defining questions and one bold prediction for 2024-25
1 Bold prediction for the Los Angeles Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers will make a trade for a third star
Looking at where the Los Angeles Lakers currently stand in the Western Conference, they may not even be a guarantee to make the playoffs this season. Because of that, I do believe there is a high probability that the team will elect to make a splash trade at some point during the season. If Los Angeles is serious about contending in the West, they almost have to make some sort of move. My prediction for the Lakers is that not only will they make a move, but they will make a trade for a third star.
LeBron James is going to be 40 years old in December and the team has to begin thinking about life after him. Anthony Davis is still in his prime and adding another star player to the mix could be exactly what this team needs in order for them to find a resurgence this season.
If the Lakers are able to add a third star that fits, you'd have to consider this team as a real threat in the Western Conference. LeBron and AD have proven they can't carry this team along anymore. Adding a third star could completely change the narrative for this team this season.