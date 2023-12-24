Los Angeles Lakers: 3 Realistic trade deadline targets to cement contender status
The Los Angeles Lakers may need to make a sizable move at the NBA Trade Deadline if they wish to emerge as serious championship contenders.
Andre Drummond, Chicago Bulls
It may be easier for Los Angeles Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka to try and pry away Andre Drummond from the Bulls instead of Nikola Vucevic. While many would agree that Vucevic is the better all-around player, Drummond could provide something that Vucevic won't and that's elite rim protection.
Drummond is also an elite shot blocker and rebounder and it would do him some good to compete for a contender at this point in his career. He already had one stint with the Lakers when he was traded during the 2020-21 season and averaged 11.9 points, 10.2 rebounds, and one block per game. The Lakers advanced to the postseason that year but were eliminated in six games in the 1st round by the Phoenix Suns.
The asking price for Drummond shouldn't be too high if Pelinka decides to pursue a deal and he most likely will play a role similar to the one he has with the Bulls. He is only playing 13.2 minutes per game with Chicago but Drummond could see a slight uptick in his minutes depending on what the Lakers need from him.
If the Lakers do bring Drummond on board, all they can ask is that he takes some of the pressure off of Davis while trying to keep him fresh and out of foul trouble. If Drummond can do his part, it could take the Lakers a long way if they trade for him.