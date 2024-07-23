Los Angeles Lakers: 9 Trade targets who would perfectly fill void at center position
Isaiah Jackson, Indiana Pacers
Heading into next season, the Indiana Pacers are going to have expectations on their shoulders for the first time in a while. But with how talented their roster is, they should be able to handle that. Part of that is due to their loaded frontcourt, which they continued to add to it this offseason. The one move that was somewhat shocking to see come to fruition was the team's signing of James Wiseman. While it may not have made many headlines, it does bring about natural questions about the future of Isaiah Jackson.
Jackson's spot as the backup center may not be as locked up as perhaps he thinks anymore. If nothing else, the signing of Wiseman certainly adds an interesting element to the positional battle that will take place at training camp.
If Wiseman does perform well enough to demand minutes at the backup center position, it would naturally make Jackson available for a trade. If that happens, the Los Angeles Lakers should be one of the first teams on the phone trying to get a deal done.