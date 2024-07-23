Los Angeles Lakers: 9 Trade targets who would perfectly fill void at center position
Brook Lopez, Milwaukee Bucks
A name that has already been linked to the Los Angeles Lakers this offseason, Brook Lopez would check a lot of boxes of a potential center that would fit the team. He's a veteran 7-footer that would protect the rim, while also having some value on the offensive end of the floor. Lopez has shown the ability to fit next to other talented big, most recently playing next to Giannis Antetokounmpo, and would likely have no trouble playing next to Anthony Davis for the Lakers. The big question is whether the Milwaukee Bucks are serious about trading Lopez and whether the Lakers could give Milwaukee what they'd be asking for in return.
As much as Lopez would be a fit playing center for the Lakers, I'm not sure Los Angeles would be willing to part ways with one of their future first-round picks to make it happen. Because of that, a deal between the Lakers and Bucks may not be as simple.
But as a veteran center that has a proven track record, Lopez would be a great addition to the Lakers, even if it is just for one season.