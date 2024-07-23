Los Angeles Lakers: 9 Trade targets who would perfectly fill void at center position
Nick Richards, Charlotte Hornets
Even though the Charlotte Hornets are clearly in the early part of a rebuild, I'm not entirely sure how they intend to operate between now and the NBA Trade Deadline. If Charlotte is open to doing business, one Hornets player that the Los Angeles Lakers could end up expressing interest in is Nick Richards. Even though he's flashed some strong potential at the center position, if the Hornets are truly high on Mark Williams as the future at the center position, perhaps they would be open to exploring the trade market for Richards.
Richards could be another good candidate for what the Lakers could be looking for at the center position. This past season for the Hornets, Richards averaged 10 points and eight rebounds on 69 percent shooting from the field. As a big defensive difference-maker in the frontcourt, the 26-year-old 7-footer could be exactly what Anthony Davis needs next to him in the frontcourt.
Whether the Hornets would be willing to make Richards available remains to be seen. On paper, he seems like a natural fit and potential target for the Lakers.