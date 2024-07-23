Los Angeles Lakers: 9 Trade targets who would perfectly fill void at center position
Isaiah Stewart, Detroit Pistons
At this point, it's almost impossible to predict what the Detroit Pistons' next move will be. And because of that, it would be foolish to say that anyone is off limits in terms of a potential trade. If the Los Angeles Lakers are looking for a center who could do a little more offensively next to Anthony Davis, Isaiah Stewart could be a strong candidate to fill such a role. The 23-year-old center is coming off a season in which he averaged 11 points and seven rebounds on 49 percent shooting from the field and 39 percent shooting from 3-point range.
If the Lakers were to be able to swing a deal for Stewart, which wouldn't be all that surprising if the Pistons feel Jalen Duren is the long-term answer at the center position, this is the type of deal that will make life a lot easier for Anthony Davis on both ends of the floor.
Even though Stewart is a "smaller" type of center, he would give the Lakers options in the frontcourt that they currently don't have at their disposal at the moment. And more than anything, that is what they could be seeking in a new center.