Los Angeles Lakers: 9 Trade targets who would perfectly fill void at center position
Steven Adams, Houston Rockets
If the Los Angeles Lakers are looking for a veteran center that they could take a flier on in the short term, Houston Rockets center Steven Adams is one player who should be on their radar at the moment. While there is concern about whether he will be ready to go at the start of the season, coming off an injury that kept him out all of the 2023-24 NBA season, the hope is that he's going to be available and healthy. There's no guarantee, but that's part of the gamble that the Lakers would be taking with this type of move.
In theory, Adams would give the Lakers exactly what they would want at the center position. Adams is going to come in, defend the rim, and do all the little things on the offensive end of the floor. He won't get in Anthony Davis' way and would help be the "big, bruising" big man that the Lakers could be looking for.
While Adams is certainly toward the back-end of his career, he's a veteran center who could give the Lakers a boost at the center position.