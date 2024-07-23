Los Angeles Lakers: 9 Trade targets who would perfectly fill void at center position
Walker Kessler, Utah Jazz
For as promising as Walker Kessler looked during his rookie season with the Utah Jazz, he took a bit of a step back during his sophomore season. You can call it a sophomore slump if you want but it's opened the door to a possible trade. Even in just his second season, Kessler's name has been the subject of a few trade whispers through the first few weeks of the NBA offseason. As the Jazz continue to retool their roster, he may not be considered a foundational building block for the future.
Because of that, it would make sense for the Jazz to explore his trade market. If the Los Angeles Lakers were willing, they could easily make a deal for Kessler work. I'd imagine that a future first-round pick is enough to get a deal done. Again, it would be considered a big gamble for the Lakers but if they truly want a center that could fit their immediate and long-term build, Kessler could be a good candidate.
I'd imagine the Lakers would most likely want to explore adding a veteran big but Kessler could emerge as a workable backup plan heading into the season.