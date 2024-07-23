Los Angeles Lakers: 9 Trade targets who would perfectly fill void at center position
Robert Williams III, Portland Trail Blazers
If it wasn't clear before, it certainly is now - Robert Williams III probably doesn't have a future with the Portland Trail Blazers. I could be wrong but at least from the outside optics, it doesn't appear as if he's going to be able to carve out a long-term role for the team. Adding Donovan Clingan via their top 10 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, the Blazers made it clear that they aren't even sold on Deandre Ayton as their long-term answer at the center position. With Clingan added to the depth chart, Williams could easily find himself on the outside looking in - even more so considering the injury issues he's been dealing with of late.
When healthy, there was an argument to be made that Williams was going to be one of the biggest defensive forces in the league. The problem with that is that there's no guarantee he's ever going to be 100 percent healthy again.
Because of that risk, there's a chance the Blazers could look to move on from Williams. If the Los Angeles Lakers are open to taking a high-risk, high-reward move, Williams could emerge as an option for the team via trade.