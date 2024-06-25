Los Angeles Lakers may have young Utah Jazz guard on their trade radar
Heading into the start of the NBA offseason, Collin Sexton is a player who could be on the Los Angeles Lakers' trade radar.
Now that the Los Angeles Lakers have J.J. Redick, their new head coach, in place, they can now begin to look at retooling their roster. LeBron James may end up opting out of the final year of his contract, but he's almost certainly going to re-sign. The next step for the Lakers could be finding another All-Star caliber talent via trade, which would go a long way in helping the Lakers reemerge as a contender next season in the Western Conference.
But finding the right trade target could prove to be difficult. The good news for the Lakers is that there should be a strong market of targets that should arise this offseason. It will likely be a solid mix of old names along with some surprising new options.
According to a recent report, the Lakers may not only circle back to previous trade interest in Dejounte Murray but they could also look to Collin Sexton as a potential trade target this offseason.
Would Collin Sexton be a good fit for the Los Angeles Lakers?
In theory, there's reason to believe that Sexton could be a good fit for the Lakers. However, the question would revolve around what Sexton the Lakers would be trading for. Over the course of his career, Sexton has been an inconsistent player (most of that due to injury and the lack of an ideal fit). Nevertheless, the Lakers could give Sexton a fresh start as he looks to get his career back on track.
But this past season, for the first time since his knee injury, Sexton began to look a little more like his former self. Sexton is coming off a season in which he averaged 19 points and five assists per game on 49 percent shooting from the field and 35 percent shooting from 3-point range. Still, at just 25 years old, Sexton could be a worthy gamble for a team like the Lakers.
Of course, it all depends on whether the Lakers believe Sexton is ready to be an integral part of a championship build. For the Lakers to pursue him, they'd have to be sure of that. Heading into the start of the offseason, Sexton is clearly among the laundry list of players the Lakers could explore making a move for.