Memphis Grizzlies: 2 Season-defining questions and one bold prediction for 2024-25
Does the Memphis Grizzlies have a strong enough supporting cast?
If Ja Morant does look like his previous self, the bigger question for the Memphis Grizzlies then becomes whether the team has a strong enough supporting cast for them to emerge as a real threat in the Western Conference. And that onus falls on the star pieces around Morant - that's Desmond Bane, Jaren Jackson Jr., and now Marcus Smart. These are the primary supporting pieces that the front office has put around Morant in an attempt to carry this franchise to new heights. Even though the Grizzlies have made the playoffs three out of the last four seasons, they've only won one playoff series over that span. The core around Morant is surely talented but there's still no guarantee it is good enough.
And that has to be the concern for the Grizzlies heading into the start of this season. If this season doesn't pan out as perhaps the team believes it can, all questions should fall on how the team has been built.
For now, all seems well in Memphis. However, things can quickly change and get out of hand if this season goes sideways. This is not to say that it will but with how competitive the Western Conference is, it's not completely out of the question.