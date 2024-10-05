Memphis Grizzlies: 2 Season-defining questions and one bold prediction for 2024-25
1 Bold prediction for the Memphis Grizzlies
The Memphis Grizzlies will finish outside of the top 6 in the West
My bold prediction for the Memphis Grizzlies heading into this season is that they will finish outside the top 6 in the Western Conference standings. I'd be extremely shocked if the Grizzlies didn't manage to make the Play-In Tournament but I also don't have much confidence in this team finishing as a top 6 team. I love Ja Morant as a player and believe he has a very bright future in the NBA. I'm just not 100 percent sold on the team's supporting cast. I believe Jaren Jackson Jr. is slightly overrated as a player and not sure if Desmond Bane is the right second option for the team next to Morant.
Marcus Smart is a player who is going to help any team but I'm not sure how much sense he makes for a team that may not be close to winning a championship. The Grizzlies have a talented team but do feel as if the rest of the West's contenders may have passed them in the past year.
The Grizzlies may have to return to the drawing board next offseason. If the Grizzlies do fall short of expectations this season, it may be time to reshuffle the supporting cast around Morant.