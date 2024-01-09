Miami Heat: 4 Completely unlikely but fun trades to get LeBron James back to Miami
Could LeBron James end his career with the Miami Heat?
The Los Angeles Lakers get a huge return from the Miami Heat
This may seem like an over-the-top offer from the Miami Heat but, again, a core of Jimmy Butler, LeBron James, and Bam Adebayo likely wins an NBA Title. If healthy, you can make the argument that this Heat team after this trade, with still a solid supporting cast, would be one of the favorites to come out of the Eastern Conference heading into the playoffs. Whether or not they would actually win the title remains to be seen.
In this deal, the Lakers would get a mulligan on their decision to pry Gabe Vincent away from the Heat during the offseason along with LeBron in exchange for the expiring contract of Kyle Lowry, one of the best scorers in the league and one of the best young, emerging players in Tyler Herro, and a good prospect in Nikola Jovic. They would also get two future first-round picks from Miami (picks that would run well beyond LeBron and, likely, Jimmy).
Again, this offer may seem like a lot from the Heat but this all but ensures them a decent shot at winning a title. The Heat is a star piece away from being a true contender and this is a move that gets them there.