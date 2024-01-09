Miami Heat: 4 Completely unlikely but fun trades to get LeBron James back to Miami
Could LeBron James end his career with the Miami Heat?
The Miami Heat make an offer the Los Angeles Lakers can't refuse
In this last deal, the Miami Heat decided to make an offer that the Los Angeles Lakers simply can't refuse. Miami decides to build a package of Jaime Jaquez Jr., Nikola Jovic, Caleb Martin, Kyle Lowry, and two future first-round picks. The Heat goes all-in for LeBron and the Lakers are set for the future.
This is a huge win-win for the Lakers on multiple fronts. This is a deal that helps the Lakers continue to compete for a playoff spot right now with ready-to-play difference-makers such as Jaquez Jr. and Martin. They could also flip Lowry to another team or buy him out completely. At worst, they let his contract expire. Jovic is a developing player who could be a good trade chip or part of their retooling efforts. The Lakers would also get two future first-round picks for the future.
This return puts the Lakers in a good position to still be competitive now while also giving them hope for the future. All else fails, the Lakers allow Lowry's and Martin's contract to expire and clear a good portion of cap space.
Of course, the big question is whether or not LeBron ever changes jerseys again. At 39 years old, he may not. However, with the way the Lakers are trending this season, it's certainly something LeBron will have to think about. And maybe the Heat are one of the only logical decisions for LeBron.