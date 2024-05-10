Miami Heat: 5-Step plan toward a near-perfect offseason to reemerge as contenders
Step 2: Re-sign Haywood Highsmith over Caleb Martin
It'd be shocking if we see the trade market get a jumpstart before the beginning of NBA Free Agency. So I'm going to assume the Heat will have to make some decisions on their free agents this summer before they have a chance to test the trade market. Assuming that does end up being the case, there's one big free-agent move the Heat have to make as they look to retool their roster this offseason - and it revolves around prioritizing the re-signing of Haywood Highsmith over Caleb Martin.
This may not be a tremendously popular decision but the strides that Highsmith has made in his game over the last year make him a slightly more valuable player for the Heat, especially with the regression that Martin has had in his game over the last season. Add in the fact that Martin is likely going to get significantly much higher free-agent offers than Highsmith, and the decision between the two (assuming one has to be made) becomes that much easier.
Martin was an incredibly valuable player for the Heat over the last few seasons and they probably don't beat the Boston Celtics in the 2023 Eastern Conference Finals without his contributions. However, it may be time for both sides to move on from each other. Martin can get his money while the Heat don't completely gut their depth.