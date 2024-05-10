Miami Heat: 5-Step plan toward a near-perfect offseason to reemerge as contenders
Step 3: Put all their eggs in the Donovan Mitchell basket and offer everything (except Jimmy and Bam)
At some point in July, I believe the fireworks are truly going to begin across the NBA. And there's a very real chance that Donovan Mitchell finds himself at the center of them all. In an ideal scenario, Mitchell would hit the trade block this summer. But if Miami is going to have any shot to land the All-Star guard, they're going to need him to request to be traded to the Heat. At the very least, he has to be on his shortlist of preferred destinations. The good thing for the Heat, I don't think that's an outrageous possibility. In fact, if Mitchell does end up asking for a trade, it's almost a lock that the Heat will be close to the top of his preference wishlist.
But this time around, unlike last year, the Heat needs to put the full-court press. Miami needs to act as if landing Mitchell is the only way they could work themselves back into championship contender status. Quite frankly, it may be.
The Heat should be willing to offer anything on their roster, with the exception of Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler. Every trade-eligible pick and swap should be on the table. As should be the case for Jamie Jaquez Jr., Tyler Herro, and Nikola Jovic. The Heat is going to be a desperate team heading into the offseason, and they should be prepared to make an offer that would suggest so.