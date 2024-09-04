Minnesota Timberwolves have an extremely flawed plan for making championship leap
Minnesota Timberwolves President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly explains how the team will improve without much financial flexibility moving forward.
Even though the Minnesota Timberwolves are coming off a season in which they just broke through to the Western Conference Finals for the first time in 20 years, this is very much just the start for what they hope is a fruitful era for the franchise. The last time the Wolves made the conference finals, it was the end of a run for the team. This time around, the hope is that this is just the beginning.
While the Wolves have a young superstar in Anthony Edwards, there is one big obstacle that could end up standing in the way of the team establishing themselves as a mainstay in the West. That revolves around how they're going to continue to improve the roster without much financial flexibility moving forward. With big money tied up in Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Rudy Gobert, who the team has publically said wants to keep around for the long run, it could be difficult to envision how the Wolves tangibly improve moving forward.
Minnesota managed to make it to the conference finals this past season, but if they're going to make the championship leap, there's still some improvement that needs to take place. But if fairness to the Wolves, the team does have a plan moving forward. According to Timberwolves President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly, the Wolves believe that a big part in taking the next step as a championship contender will center around internal improvement from their young players.
Edwards aside, that includes the likes of Rob Dillingham, who the team went all-in on in the top 10 of the 2024 NBA Draft, and Terrance Shannon Jr.
Is this a flawed plan by the Minnesota Timberwolves?
On the one hand, this seems like a natural plan for the Wolves. Most teams with star-studded rosters rely on this type of blueprint. My ultimate concern is whether the two supporting stars around Edwards are enough to help this core deliver a championship to the franchise.
I don't think there are many questions about Edwards; he's clearly on the path toward superstardom. But it's fair to question both KAT and Gobert. Both players do leave much to be desired at times and there's no guarantee either will be consistent enough to emerge as worthy championship-supporting stars.
At least in my opinion, that has to be the big question the front office seeks answers to heading into this season.