NBA: 1 Bold New Year's resolution for every team heading into 2024
The turn of the calendar year will offer every NBA team a new opportunity for hope.
Proclaiming one bold New Year's resolution for every team in the NBA heading into the 2024 calendar year.
There are just a few days remaining in the 2023 calendar year. In terms of the NBA calendar, it's been a year to remember. Punctuated by the Denver Nuggets winning the NBA Championship, there have been several memorable moments that will be remembered when looking back at the year that was in the Association.
While the end of 2023 closes one door, the start of 2024 marks the start of new opportunities. Heading into the new year, that's what every team in the NBA will have at their fingertips. As the new calendar year begins, we proclaim one bold New Year's resolution for every team in the NBA.
Atlanta Hawks
New Year's resolution: Make a roster-altering trade
Dating back to the offseason, the Atlanta Hawks have been linked to several players on the trade market. At least thus far, it hasn't led to much more than rumors. However, heading into the 2024 calendar year, the Hawks should make it their New Year's resolution to make a facelift to the roster. Whether it's a move that's going to improve their team (i.e. Pascal Siakam) and/or trading a player that may not be a long-term fit (i.e. Dejounte Murray), you'd have to imagine that the Hawks have to do something to shake up their roster.
I'd expect the Hawks to make a move either at the NBA Trade Deadline or during the offseason. What move they end up making remains to be seen, but it should be interesting to watch it all unfold over the next few months.