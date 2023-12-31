NBA: 1 Bold New Year's resolution for every team heading into 2024
The turn of the calendar year will offer every NBA team a new opportunity for hope.
Golden State Warriors
New Year's resolution: Figure out if the dynasty is over
It's been far from a banner year for the Golden State Warriors. Overall, the 2023 calendar year is going to be remembered as quite the disappointment for the Warriors. And heading into the 2024 year, they have some big questions to answer. The biggest of those questions is whether or not the dynasty is over. Just a few months ago, during the 2023 offseason, the Warriors operated as if it wasn't.
However, the Warriors have gotten off to another forgettable start to the season and there's little hope that this team is going to be able to salvage this season. Even if they are able to, the ceiling for what the Warriors can be this season is not going to be a championship-level high. At best, the Warriors are probably a first or second-round exit team.
But the Warriors must use the 2024 calendar year to choose a path. They're either going to retool around Stephen Curry or enter a complete rebuild. I'm not sure if the core of Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green is ever going to deliver a title again.