NBA: 1 Bold New Year's resolution for every team heading into 2024
The turn of the calendar year will offer every NBA team a new opportunity for hope.
Houston Rockets
New Year's resolution: Escape the middle
After last season, the Houston Rockets decided that the losing was over. The Rockets wanted to make a turn for the better and they believed that adding Fed VanVleet and Dillon Brooks in free agency was the first step in making that happen. Through roughly the first 30 games of the season, the Rockets a clinging to a Play-In Tournament spot. Even though it beats losing 60 games per season, I'm not sure this is the end goal for Houston.
Heading into 2024, the Rockets' New Year's resolution should revolve around taking another step forward in the Western Conference. The moves for VanVleet and Brooks are pointless without a bigger plan. Unveiling that plan should be part of the team's goals over the next few months. The question is, what is that plan for the Rockets?
The Rockets made the decision to try to win now with their offseason moves this past summer. It's no surprise their task in 2024 will be to try and climb out of mediocrity in the Western Conference. That won't be an easy task.