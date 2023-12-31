NBA: 1 Bold New Year's resolution for every team heading into 2024
The turn of the calendar year will offer every NBA team a new opportunity for hope.
Los Angeles Lakers
New Year's resolution: Re-sign LeBron James
Looking at what lies ahead of the Los Angeles Lakers, it would be easy to say that this team's priority heading into the new year would be to retool the roster around LeBron James and Anthony Davis or perhaps even to land a third star. Honestly, I wouldn't disagree that much with those two beliefs. However, more than anything, I'd have to imagine that the Lakers should be focused on re-signing LeBron during the offseason.
LeBron has the ability to opt out of his current contract with the Lakers after this season and there's no guarantee what he's going to do either way. Although, one thing that we do know is that it'd be extremely surprising if LeBron decided to retire after this season. I'm not sure there's much of a chance of that happening.
What the Lakers must ensure does happen is that he re-signs with the team. Heading into 2024, that's what the New Year's resolution should be for the Lakers. Re-signing LeBron opens up so much more for the franchise overall. It has to happen at this point.