NBA: 1 Bold New Year's resolution for every team heading into 2024
The turn of the calendar year will offer every NBA team a new opportunity for hope.
Memphis Grizzlies
New Year's resolution: Add one more piece around Ja Morant
After an up-and-down 2023, it's tough to gauge what the Memphis Grizzlies are or where they're at in their build. There are some stretches where it looks like the Grizzlies are close to contention while they look completely lost at others. For example, even without Ja Morant, it was completely unacceptable for the Grizzlies to look as bad as they did during the first 25 games of the season. Part of that was injuries but a bit part of that was the absence of Morant.
That leads me to believe that the Grizzlies simply don't have a good enough supporting cast around Morant to win a championship. In 2024, the Grizzlies' New Year's resolution should be to improve the talent depth next to Morant. Desmond Bane has been a good supporting player next to Morant but it's clear the Grizzlies need something more in a No. 2.
Jaren Jackson Jr. has brought about more questions about his presence as the team's third-best player so far this season. The Grizzlies may be in good hands with Morant but there is still much work that needs to be done if Memphis is going to compete for a title anytime soon.